Rescue craft for the high seas arrives in Gqeberha

The NSRI’s 6th Offshore Rescue Craft arrives at Gqeberha’s port of Port Elizabeth

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) sixth Offshore Rescue Craft (ORC) Rescue 6 has completed its maiden voyage from Cape Town to its home station in Gqeberha’s port of Port Elizabeth and arrived at 15h30 on 25 September 2024.

Built by Two Oceans Marine in Cape Town, the ORC is designed for high performance in harsh maritime conditions. It is self-righting and purpose-built for rescue operations in extreme conditions. At 14.8m long and 4.8m wide, it can be deployed as far as 50 nautical miles from land and has an expected lifespan of at least 40 years.

Rescue 6’s delivery crew, made up of NSRI Training Manager Graeme Harding as delivery coxswain, outgoing NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson, NSRI Executive Director Mark Hughes, and three Gqeberha volunteer crew members, sailed Rescue 6 from Cape Town to Mossel Bay on September 24th and 25th, 2024.

After a crew swap and refueling at Mossel Bay on Tuesday night, the boat arrived at its new home in Gqeberha’s port of Port Elizabeth late on Wednesday afternoon.

“The crew at Station 6 is very excited about the arrival of our new rescue boat, said Justin Erasmus, NSRI’s Gqeberha station Commander. “She is going to make a huge difference to our crew safety and the type of operations that we can safely do.”

“We are still looking for a naming sponsor, so at the moment, we use her call sign Rescue 6 as her name,” said Erasmus.

“She is a huge step up from what we are used to, and we have adjusted our training to safely and effectively crew this extremely advanced rescue vessel,” said Erasmus. “We will continue with the training programme to ensure we are fully operational as soon as possible and ready to put to sea for rescue operations.”

“Our fleet replacement programme will see the entire NSRI all-weather search and rescue fleet replaced with the new vessels, allowing for increased operational capability,” said NSRI’s Capital Projects Director Mark Hughes. “Rescue 6 is the 6th vessel, four of which are entirely South African built. We have another two to build to complete this phase of the fleet replenishment,” said Hughes.

This world-class search and rescue vessel can carry up to 23 survivors and accommodate six volunteer rescue crew in shock-mitigating seats, allowing for high-speed operation in difficult sea conditions.

“Although most rescues are coastal and inshore, an increasing number of our operations require search and rescue vessels with extended range and advanced capability in safety and technology,” said Hughes. “As the only maritime rescue service operating in South African waters, we needed to make this investment to ensure all-round safety for crew and those rescued,” he said.

“Station 6 Gqeberha appreciates all the effort into building Rescue 6, and we wish to thank everyone involved. We especially want to thank NSRI’s Executive Director of Capital Projects, Mark Hughes, who has driven the ORC project from the start for the NSRI,” added Erasmus.

Anyone interested in the naming rights of this Offshore Rescue Craft, which will be based in Gqeberha’s port of Port Elizabeth, please get in touch with Alison Smith at 082 992 1191 or email alisons@searescue.org.za

Celebrate a life and save lives

You can add your name to Rescue 6 and support the NSRI by donating R1000 to the NSRI’s Celebrate a Life campaign.

The “Celebrate a Life” campaign honours loved ones while significantly contributing to maritime safety in South Africa.

By donating R1,000, individuals can have a loved one’s name inscribed

< https://www.nsri.org.za/campaigns/celebrate-a-life> on the NSRI’s ORC, Rescue 6, which will be based in Gqeberha.

In addition to having their name inscribed in the letters ‘RESCUE 6’ on the rescue craft, contributors will receive a personalised digital certificate, an invitation to the boat blessing, and a thank you letter from the NSRI. They will also get a SARS 18A tax certificate to claim a tax deduction.

Please visit www.nsri.org.za for more information.

