Border clinch U21 derby bragging rights

GEORGE BYRON

Border’s newest generation of exciting young stars claimed precious log points and derby bragging rights when they beat arch-rivals EP 34-24 in an SA Rugby U21 Shield rugby clash in Klipfontein on Saturday.

This had been a must-win game for both teams who desperately needed a win to bolster their hopes of bringing pride to their region by reaching the national Shield playoffs.

It was payback time for the formidable Border outfit who avenged a first-round defeat to EP at the NU1 Grounds in Mdantsane in September.

In that game, an interception in the dying minutes by Schalk Cannon allowed EP to snatch a late victory.

In the return clash at the Harmony Sports Field on Saturday, it was Border who held the upper hand after they went into the halftime break with a crucial 10-6 lead.

The defeat was a setback for EP who have lost three of their opening five games and are in danger of missing out on a playoff berth.

EP’s prospects of reaching the semifinals will depend on the outcome of their final league outing against a struggling SWD Eagles outfit on Saturday.

Border round off their league phase with a match against the high-flying Boland Cavaliers in Wellington.

EP need to beat SWD by a big score and hope Border lose against Boland without earning a bonus point.

In another match on Saturday, Boland beat the SWD Eagles 42-35 to clinch their playoff berth.

After slumping to a last-minute 29-26 defeat against Boland in Kariega last week, EP were unable to bounce back against a well-drilled Border side.

In contrast, Border were in unstoppable form when they charged to an impressive 67-5 win over the SWD Eagles in their previous and they entered the contest against EP with their confidence sky high.

EP skipper Keaton Oliver led from the front in Klipfontein scoring two tries in what proved to be a losing cause.

The Elephants’ points tally was completed by a try from Navan Goede and three penalties from the boot of flyhalf Rishaad Conrad.

Border’s points came via tries from Lukhangele Tshayi (2), Mangaliso Zixesha, Oyama Kuse and a penalty try worth seven points.

Flyhalf Tshayi kicked two conversions and a penalty to ensure Border a hard-earned victory.

The loss was a blow to EP’s hopes of reaching back-to-back Shield finals.

In the 2023 Shield final the Pumas staged a stirring second-half fightback to pip EP 39-32 in a thrilling showdown in Middelburg.

EP held a narrow 24-21 lead at halftime in a clash where fortunes ebbed and flowed in a showdown between the winners of the north and south sections.

At the start of the season, EP coach Luchen Samuels said his team’s goal was to play total rugby.

“EP must try to win all our home games and qualify for the playoffs,” he said.

“We will try our utmost to secure home playoffs and that is of vital importance.”

Scorers:

EP 24: Tries: Keaton Oliver (2), Navan Goede. Penalties: Rishaad Conrad (3).

Border 34: Lukhangele Tshayi (2), Mangaliso Zixesha, Oyama Kuse and a penalty try (worth seven points). Conversions: Tshayi (2). Conversion: Tshayi.

Other results: Pumas 44 Griffons 44, SWD Eagles 35 Boland 42.

