A funeral parlour owner had to come and fetch his hearse from a roadblock on the N2 after the driver was arrested on bribery charges. The incident occurred on Sunday February 23 on the N2 between Makhanda and Gqeberha.

Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said, “A 41 year-old hearse driver has been arrested for attempting to bribe a traffic officer on the N2 road near Makhanda (Grahamstown) on Sunday.”

The hearse, which was ferrying a body from the direction of Peddie towards Gqeberha, was pulled over in a random stop and check operation.

The officer then noticed that the bakkie, which is designed to carry only one passenger, instead had two.

“The driver then brazenly offered a bribe to the officer, saying she must buy herself a drink, as is the culture with officers,” Binqose said.

The driver was immediately placed under arrest for attempting to bribe an officer, and the two passengers, who turned out to be hitch hikers, were allowed to proceed with their journe The owner of the funeral parlour was summoned to come and fetch the hearse.

The driver is due to appear in court tomorrow.

