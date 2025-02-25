MEC warns about flashing lights on vehicles

Eastern Cape Transport MEC, Xolile Nqatha has issued a warning to drivers in the province who use non authorised flashing lights (white, red or any other colour) and sirens on their vehicles to either remove them or face criminal charges.

Nqatha said, “The use of flashing lights and sirens is restricted for use only by emergency and law enforcement agency vehicles. Any other vehicle that is fitted with or motorist that uses flashing lights or sirens is committing a criminal offence. This is clearly stated in the Protocol Circular No. P21 of 2023 by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.”

Nqatha said the warning came as the Eastern Cape experienced a spike in privately owned vehicles displaying flashing lights, speeding and bullying other motorists on the province’s roads.

“These are often driven by heavily armed men, masquerading as emergency personnel or law enforcement,” Binqose said.

More specific information wasn’t available about these armed men at the time of publishing, but Talk of the Town has requested more detail from the Department.

Nqatha said strict instructions had been given to all law enforcement officers, incuding traffic police and the South African Police Service, to stop all vehicles fitted with flashing lights and sirens to verify whether they are authorised.

“And those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law will face consequences. We can’t afford to have parallel emergency and law enforcement personnel pushing and bullying motorists on our roads. We are therefore calling on all those who know that they have unauthorised flashing lights of any colour and sirens to do themselves a favour by removing those or face the consequences of their decisions,” warned MEC Nqatha.

