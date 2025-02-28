Port Alfred the new scene for film maker

A seasoned filmmaker with a passion for storytelling, Sakhe Jele has made a name for himself in the competitive world of entertainment. With a career spanning multiple continents, including stints in Los Angeles, Johannesburg, and Atlanta, this talented individual has finally found a place to call home – Port Alfred.

“I’ve always been drawn to the tranquil lifestyle that Port Alfred offers,” Jele reveals. “As a screenwriter and editor, I need a peaceful environment to focus on my craft. Port Alfred provides the perfect setting for me to work on my scripts, take breaks, and enjoy the beautiful scenery.”

Jele’s connection to Port Alfred is more than just aesthetics. Having lived in Port Elizabeth/Gqeberha during his younger years, he’s always been fascinated by the charm of Port Alfred, he said. “I’ve visited Cape Town, but Port Alfred has stolen my heart,” he confesses. “It’s a lifestyle thing, I want to immerse myself in the community, make a difference, and leave a lasting impact.”

Jele plans to give back to the community through social responsibility initiatives. “I’d love to impart my skills to the youth in Port Alfred, perhaps through workshops or mentorship programs,” he shares. “I’ve done something similar in Los Angeles, donating soccer equipment to underprivileged kids in Dutywa, I’d be happy to continue this work in Port Alfred.” As he prepares to make the move to Port Alfred, he’s excited to start this new chapter of his life. “I’m hoping to be in South Africa by May, and then I’ll split my time between here and Port Alfred,” he explains. “Eventually, Port Alfred will become my main base it’s where I want to settle down and make a real difference.”

With his passion for storytelling, commitment to social responsibility, and love for the Port Alfred lifestyle, Jele hopes to make a lasting impact in his new home.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 27, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

