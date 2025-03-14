New police bikes for Alexandria, Kenton

Alexandria and Kenton-on-Sea police stations are set to each receive a Suzuki DS250. Acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Colonel Andries Landman has redirected four high performance all-terrain motor bikes to be used in areas with bad roads, extremely rough terrain, and farmlands.

The four high performance motor bikes were among 10 handed over by the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu to the Eastern Cape in December 2024, to enhance police visibility along the beaches in preparation for the Safer Festive Season.

Three police stations in the Sarah Baartman district received motor bikes this week. Alexandria and Kenton-on-Sea each received one and Kirkwood received two.

Acting District Commissioner, Colonel Andries Landman said, “These motor bikes are suitable for sand and gravel roads, and will also assist in improving police reaction time.”

About the bike

Priced at around R61 000 new, the 250SX sport adventure tourer “blends rugged versatility with a stylish, modern look”, according to the manufacturer. The S stands for sports and the X stands for crossover (in other words, suitable for varied terrain).

The popular billysbikes website says, “This compact motor produces a healthy 26hp@9,300rpm and 22.2Nm@7,300rpm… enough to propel it to an indicated 157km/h flat out in sixth gear, and it’ll cruise happily all day long at 120km/h on the highway”.

