Milestone for Kowie Granny Grommets

In the warm, sun-kissed waters of East Beach, a group of spirited women have been riding the waves of life with laughter, camaraderie, and a shared passion for boogie boarding. Meet the Kowie Granny Grommets (KGGs), a vibrant group of women 50 years and older who gather every Friday, rain or shine, to catch some waves and make unforgettable memories.

Founded in April 2024 with just six members, KGGs has grown to a whopping 50 regulars, all united by their love for the ocean and the thrill of riding the waves. Inspired by the Nahoon Granny Grommets, started by Julie Schroeter in August 2023, these ladies have created their own unique brand of fun and friendship.

Recently, the KGGs celebrated their 1st birthday in style at the Kowie Bowling Club. The ladies gathered for a fun-filled afternoon of mingling, laughter, and a special video presentation showcasing their most epic wave-riding moments from the past year. The room was filled with joy and smiles as they relived their favourite memories.

So, what makes KGGs so special? We asked some of the ladies to share their thoughts:

“It’s my ‘me’ time, and I love the ocean. The group makes it safe and fun, and I’ve met some amazing people,” said Cindy Hunt.

“Fun, laughter, new friends, exercise, and adventure – KGGs is the perfect way to end the week and kick-start the weekend!” said Jane Le Roux.

“It’s my weekly therapy session. I leave the beach feeling refreshed and ready to take on life’s challenges,” said Persephone Goetsch.

“Seeing women embracing life to the fullest, no matter what – that’s what makes KGGs truly special,” said Vanessa Van Aarde.

Kowie Granny Grommets founder Jenny Hodgskiss said the past year had been an amazing and rewarding experience.

“I started the group because, at the time, I had recently retired and was searching for an activity that was both “more extreme” and fun. I had also experienced the benefits of cold-water swimming. Although I had been boogieboarding for many years, the notion of starting a weekly boogieboarding group in Port Alfred seemed to tick all the boxes.

“Little did I realise that, like me, many women in Port Alfred and the surrounding towns (Kleinemonde, Mgwalana, Bathurst, and Kenton) were also drawn to the sea and in search of a bit of fun and adventure in their lives.

“It’s been wonderful to witness the group grow from a small gathering of six ladies to approximately 45 regulars who love “feeling like a child again” when they catch waves, experience a sense of achievement, well-being, and exhilaration afterwards, and enjoy making new friends. I’m so grateful to be part of this incredible community of women who continue to show up, support one another, and embrace the joy of the ocean. New members are always welcome – the more, the better!”

The KGGs are a shining example of how women can come together, support each other, and live life to the fullest. If you’re a 50-plus woman looking for a fun and adventurous way to spend your Fridays, The Kowie Granny Grommets meet at East Beach, Port Alfred, every Friday at 8.45am. For more information call Jenny at 071-595-8715.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 10, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

