NSRI takes charge of another rescue mission at Port Alfred’s East Beach

For the second time in just over a week, Port Alfred’s East Beach was the scene of a sea rescue mission after a boogie boarder and a swimmer got caught in a rip current before being plucked from rough seas by the Port Alfred NSRI.

Jenny Hodgskiss said the member of the popular social boogie boarding group, the Kowie Granny Grommets, had earlier drifted off from where the group were gathered in the ocean.

“We were far off the East Beach Pier to avoid the rip currents there … we were probably about 200m from the beach marshal’s hut … choosing a better position between the rip,” said Hodgkiss.

“I reckon there were about 50-odd of us [Granny Grommets] on the beach this morning … I was trying to help a new member with technique when I heard someone saying someone’s in trouble in the water.

“I immediately blew my whistle to alert everyone and got them out of the water. I could see that the person had been caught in a rip and had drifted a distance away from us. Fortunately she had her board with her of course which was strapped to her, but it looked like she kept being knocked off it by the current.”

Hodgskiss said as they stood on the shore everyone was concerned about the situation.

“To make matters worse, a gentleman who had been swimming nearby decided to go in after her.

“Protesting against it didn’t help at all. We were told by the NSRI at an ocean safety event a few months ago that no one should try to get someone out the water when they are in trouble when conditions are rough. We should rather phone the NSRI immediately.”

She said by the time she gave her second-in-command an instruction to phone the NSRI, someone else in the crowd had already alerted them.

“It was probably only about seven minutes after we logged the call that we saw the NSRI rescue craft coming into position before plucking both out of the sea and bringing them to the shore to safety.”

Both individuals were found to be “fine” and unharmed.

Hodgskiss said NSRI PA Station Commander, Chris Pike, had spoken quite firmly to them on the shoreline saying that this beach was not a beach for them to swim in and should choose a safer spot in future.

Hodgkiss said the NSRI’s training outreach with one of their volunteers, Juan Pretorius, a few months ago had really been crucial to assisting the group members with responding quickly to the situation.

“For one, I bought a whistle which was suggested to us … because sending the alarm out by blowing the whistle got a quicker and necessary response from other members of the group. Safety is our priority above anything else, and we will definitely in future do our boogie boarding where it is safer for us.

“I called up [NSRI Station 11 commander] Chris Pike again to thank him and the NSRI for their swift response and for assisting us when in need. We can really be proud of our local NSRI,” she said.

Last week Thursday a 13-year-old surfer was rescued from rough seas next to the East Beach pier by a beach marshal who fell in to the water himself while reaching for him from the rocks. Luckily a second person, who saw the incident ran to their aid and helped them both out of a rough sea.

In February a local teenager used his surfboard to save the lives of three family members.

The Kowie Granny Grommets celebrated their first anniversary this month.

Confirming the incident, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said crew were at the NSRI Port Alfred station 11 rescue base conducting routine maintenance when the emergency call came through.

“The NSRI rescue craft Rescue 11 Alpha was immediately launched while NSRI rescue swimmers and our NSRI rescue vehicle responded directly to East Beach.”

“On arrival at the scene [two adults] were found in the surf zone [both] caught in rip currents and being swept out to sea.

“Both were rescued onto the rescue craft and they were brought to the shore where they were assessed by NSRI medics. They were not injured and they required no further assistance,” said Lambinon.

Lambinon said Port Alfred NSRI members addressed the group of just over 50 boogie boarders and showed them the rip currents that prevail at that part of East Beach.

“They then moved about 50m down the beach – where rip currents are not as prevalent – and they continued their surf activities at the safer swimming area.

“The NSRI commended the eyewitnesses, and one of the group… who raised the alarm. The swift response is commended as these efforts contributed to the two lives being saved,” said Lambinon.

