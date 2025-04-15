National rock & surf fishing competition for Ndlambe coast

The Kowie Crackers will host the 2025 Rock and Surf Super Pro League (RASSPL) Africa Nationals between Fish River Mouth and Kasouga from April 22 through 26, 2025.
RASSPL competitions are 100% catch and release events. All species count and are allocated bonus points based on their abundance/scarcity.
Anglers are to accumulate as many species as possible in a given time, and are awarded points accordingly. Highest points standing wins.
We work in close conjunction with Fisheries scientists from Rhodes University, who do a lot of research and catch analysis based on species and numbers landed by the anglers. The results of all their hard work will hopefully assist in the continued sustainability of our fishery.
Headquarters for the competition is The Chef Pantry in the Small Boat Harbour. It is the venue for all social and official activities: Kowie Crackers AGM is at 10am on Tuesday April 22; welcome and registration and official briefing on Tuesday April 22 at 2pm and the prize giving dinner is at 6pm on Saturday April 26.
HERE IS THE PROGRAMME: NATIONALS 2025 Booklet