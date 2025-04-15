Understanding the updated IDP 2025/26

Ndlambe’s latest integrated development plan may be a big document, but with engaging graphics, fresh ideas and clear, jargon-free explanations, it’s easy for ordinary people to engage with. The public are invited to participate in shaping Ndlambe’s IDP and Budget, as well as the service delivery budget implementation plan (SDBIP) for 2025/26. TOTT asked Ndlambe Municipality’s IDP Manager Rene Uren for some tips on exactly how to do that.
Why should our community take the IDP seriously? Why is it important?
The IDP should matter to every resident—because it’s supposed to reflect your needs. But if residents, ward councillors, or committee members don’t participate in the IDP process, then the final plan might miss the mark.
Here’s a metaphor I like to use: imagine baking a cake, but forgetting to include one of the essential ingredients—like sugar or flour. Even if you follow the rest of the steps, the final cake just won’t taste right. The community’s input is that essential ingredient. Without it, the whole plan risks losing its shape, its impact, and its relevance.
Communities need to be involved before, during, and at the end of the process—not just when we call for public comments. Why? Because that’s how we ensure the IDP:
Reflects the real priorities of the people
Promotes broader acceptance and smoother implementation
And builds trust—by showing how funds and resources are allocated
Why do we need to review the IDP every year?
Great question—because the truth is, things change all the time. What was a major priority last year might no longer be urgent, and something new may have come up that needs attention right now.
The annual IDP review allows the municipality to take stock, make adjustments, and make sure everything is still on track. Think of it like checking your GPS on a road trip. You might’ve started with a good route, but if there’s a traffic jam or a better option pops up, you need to update the route.
The review helps us keep projects on schedule, align resources properly, and respond to the changing needs of the community.
There are significant strategic shifts in the latest annual update of the IDP. What are they, and why are they important to Ndlambe’s residents and ratepayers?
Yes, definitely—and before we get into the strategic shifts, it’s worth touching on some big changes we made to how the IDP is written and presented this year. We started by listening to common community complaints, like:
“It’s just copy and paste every year.”
“It’s too thick, too technical, too intimidating.”
“The info’s outdated—why are we still quoting 2003?”
“We just want to know what you’re doing where I live.”
So, we went back to basics. The 2025/26 IDP has been completely overhauled. It’s shorter, simpler, easier to read, and more visually appealing—with updated stats, clearer navigation, and even hyperlinks for extra detail. It’s designed to make you want to read it.
Now, in terms of the strategic shifts—this is the real game-changer. On 30 October 2024, Council adopted four Top Development Priorities that we’re putting front and centre. These aren’t new issues, but this year we’re making a conscious shift to focus our time, energy, and budget on them first:
Maintenance
Water and Sanitation
Roads
Stormwater
To back this up, we now have proper sector plans for each of these priorities—a Water Services Development Plan, Roads Maintenance Plan, a Stormwater Master Plan, and more. We’ve also reviewed our organisational structure to align with these priorities.
The point is: these are the basics, and getting them right affects everyone. It’s about ensuring people see real, visible service delivery where they live.
If someone doesn’t have time to read the full IDP, which chapters or sections are most valuable for the community to read?
Yes, we know not everyone has time to read the full document, so here’s where you should start:
Executive Summary (2 pages): A great quick-read to understand what’s in each chapter.
Chapter 1 (10 pages): Explains the planning process and gives background context.
Chapter 2: For those interested in stats and updated facts—it’s quite insightful.
Chapter 3 (11 pages): Very important. It lays out the big vision and the Top 4 Priorities.
Chapter 4 (32 pages): A must-read! It breaks down all the planned projects, ward by ward.
Chapter 7 (32 pages): Covers the Draft Budget—essential for understanding how resources are allocated.
And don’t forget: the public has 21 days to comment on the Draft IDP 25/26, and those comments need to be submitted in writing. This is your chance to shape the final version, so please engage.
One of the shifts introduced in the past year is ward-based planning. Can you explain how this differs from previous methods, and how it affects residents?
Yes, ward-based planning is one of the more exciting changes. In the past, all 10 wards were bundled together into one big IDP. So if you lived in Ward 3, for instance, you’d have to flip through a huge document just to find the few sections relevant to your area.
Now, each ward gets its own plan. These Ward Plans include:
All the needs raised by that ward’s community through the ward committee
Updated facts and figures (as best we can, given the national stats challenges)
And the specific projects for that ward, pulled directly from the main IDP
It’s a much easier read—and helps councillors, ward committee members, and residents keep track of what’s planned for their area.
That said, we’re also being realistic: these ward plans are still a work in progress. This is our first version of doing it this way, and while it’s a big step forward in terms of accessibility, we know they’ll improve, be refined, and strengthened as we go. We’re building the foundation now—and with community input, it’s only going to get better.
But—and this is really important—just because you have a plan for your ward doesn’t mean you should only focus on your ward. To truly understand the tough decisions about which ward gets what first—and why sometimes one ward has to wait while another is prioritised—you need to read your Ward Plan in conjunction with the full Ndlambe IDP 25/26.
It’s about seeing the whole picture. We all want services in our own neighbourhoods, but progress in Ndlambe requires understanding how all the parts connect—and why collaboration and shared patience are part of the process.
HAVE YOUR SAY
The 21-day public commenting period runs from 10 April to 1 May 2025. Here are the documents and contacts you need (click on the text and follow the shortlink):
IDP 2025/26 (just read this if you’re short on time)
DRAFT BUDGET
SDBIP (implementation plan): included in the Draft Budget 25/26
IDP 2022-2027
SCHEDULE OF IDP MEETINGS