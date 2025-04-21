Stoked to have you here!

Port Alfred and its hinterland got the thumbs up once again for their hospitality, sporting and holiday attractions when the region rolled out the red carpet for yesterday’s start of the Royal St Andrews SA Open Surfing Championship at the popular East Beach venue.

The excitement was palpable as eight teams of top surfers from various parts of the country gathered at the Royal St Andrews Hotel’s banqueting hall on Tuesday night to be welcomed by key figures involved with the Port Alfred Easter Festival (PAEF). The SA Open ends later today; however, other surfing and bodyboarding events continue throughout the Port Alfred Easter Festival weekend.

The rain pelted down early yesterday at the start but undaunted, the competition went ahead: “The surfers have a lot of heats to get through,” said Surfing SA’s media liaison, Craig Jarvis.

The hotel’s managing director, Justin Bekker, who is also spearheading the PAEF as chief co-ordinator, said on the 60 th anniversary of the hosting of championships, “We’re absolutely stoked to have you all here.

“Welcome back to beautiful Port Alfred … welcome to the 2 nd Port Alfred Easter Festival. You are all part of really something special in terms of what will be happening this week. We are proud to host the championships … it’s a serious milestone for SA surfing and we are honoured to have you all here,” said Bekker.

Bekker had a special word of thanks to Port Alfred’s NSRI Station 11 team who under the supervision of commander, Chris Pike, will ensure all surfers and bodyboarders are safe in the ocean during competition.

“This year we’ve taken things up a notch (as the PAEF) we have a two-day concert with 10 top SA bands hitting the stage on Friday and Saturday with after-parties at Guido’s Beach Bar with a couple of DJs.

“There are 14 events happening over the next week – there is a lot to do out there to experience our beautiful town.”

Other sporting events featuring on the PAEF schedule are boxing at Jauka Hall and a bowls competition at PA Bowling and Croquet Club. There are also flea market stalls at Van der Riet and Wharf Streets.

“Last year’s festival taught us a lot and we used that information to evolve it. Many local businesses saw around 20% growth in revenue over December during the festive season and we believe events like (PAEF) play a big role in that.”

The vice-president of Surfing SA and contest director, Anne Wright, said Royal St Andrews Hotel, Rip Curl and Sea Harvest deserved huge applause for their efforts.

“Thanks to Justin Bekker and the hotel for their gracious hospitality and sponsorship … it’s great to be here. Sea Harvest also really play a big part as they put a lot of money into SA Surfing’s development programme and juniors.”

She also acknowledged the support of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.”

Many of SA’s top young surfing talents competing in the colours of eight representative regions including Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City, will be participating in the Rip Curl Grom Search and Rip Curl Cup, following conclusion of the SA Open Champs.

Two Kowie Boardriders members, chairperson Mickey Wittuhn and defending SA Open Champ, Thomas Lindhorst, will be hoping to fly the flag high for their local club.

Wittuhn managed the Buffalo City Surfriders team to victory at last year’s SA Open in Victoria Bay to claim the coveted President’s Cup, with Lindhorst winning the men’s individual Open title. Another Eastern Cape surfer, Tyrrell Johnson, won the Surfer of the Contest.

Anastasia Venter won the women’s title and is back to defend it at East Beach.

Lindhorst says he will be giving it his best shot as he eyes a hat-trick of consecutive SA Open titles.

“I’m really looking forward to competing in Port Alfred to defend my SA title; I won back-to- back last year. I’m really excited to go for a hat-trick of titles; but I have to just take it one heat at a time. I will have to surf smart. I really love the wave over here and I think it suits my style of surfing.”

Among the male surfers to look out for are David Emslie, Luke Le Pront, Brad Scot and Surprise Maphumulo. The top women surfers are Louise Le Pront, Anastasia Venter, Remi Fourie and Kowie Boardriders’ Springbok Lily Heny.

The Rip Curl Grom Search (U12 to U18) hits the waves tomorrow until Sunday followed immediately by Monday’s Rip Curl Cup men’s and women’s Open Division, won last year by Louise le Pront and East London’s Daniel Emslie who sits out this year due to injury.

The Rip Curl Cup is a specialty event with R79k in total prizes across the two divisions – open men and open women. First place pockets R22,000, second spot R10,000, third place R5,000 and fourth place R2,500.

To add to the wave-churning action, the Royal St Andrews Bodyboarding Classic takes place at West Beach on Saturday and Sunday April 19-20.

The bodyboarding kicks off with Granny Grommets “Expression Session” from 9am to 11am on Saturday. Following the Classic, is the Multi Security “Dash for Cash” Bodyboarding Challenge Competition, where participants are eliminated immediately once they have lost their heat – and prize money is on offer.

Check out the Royal St Andrews Hotel website and Facebook page for the PAEF schedule, or go to easterfestival.co.za. Follow the surfing action on the following link: https://liveheats.com/events/363608/schedule.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, April 17, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

