Plane lands in field next to R72

A plane made a precautionary landing in an open field halfway between Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea around 4pm this afternoon, Friday May 23. No one was injured in the unplanned event, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport confirmed.
The small training plane is from 43 Air School and CEO Attie Niemann said the small plane had a problem and had done a textbook precautionary landing near the Kasouga turnoff on open piece of field.
“There was no serious damage and the plane will be fully recovered back to Port Alfred airfield by tomorrow,” Niemann said. “No injuries or damage to property incident was reported to the [South African Civil Aviation Authority] SACAA.
