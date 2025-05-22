Zero to G2C Hero week 5

The BUCO G2C mountain bike race from Makhanda to Port Alfred is on Sunday June 22 2025. Here is Week 5 of your 8-week training guide compliments of Peter Southwood and The Cycle Asylum.
Each session in this 8-week programme includes:
Warm-up (15 min) – Gradual intensity increase;
Main workout – Targeted training using
HR Zones & RPE; Cool-down (10-15 min) – Easy spin for recovery.
Mon 26 May – Sun 1 June
Week 5: Introduce VO2 Max (High Intensity)
-
Mon: Rest
-
Tue: 65 min @ HR Zone 2 / RPE 3-4
-
Wed: Rest
-
Thu: 65 min ride with 3×8-min HR Zone 4 / RPE 7-8 (Threshold Intervals, 3-min easy)
-
Fri: Rest
-
Sat: 100 min @ HR Zone 2 / RPE 3-4
-
Sun: 50 min @ HR Zone 1 / RPE 1-2
If you missed the explanation in Week 1 of heart-rate training zones (and how to busk it if you don’t have a heart rate monitor) you can find it here: bit.ly/TOTTG2C25Hero_1
For details of the 58km and 70km routes, starting times and entry fees go to g2c.co.za.
Cycle Asylum are offering a 15% discount (excluding parts) on a full service for G2C entrants. Call them at 046 624 8358 or pop into the shop at the business complex at 88 Albany Road, Port Alfred.
Zibs’s tips for the week: dress the part!
The Cycle Asylum’s resident MTBer and bike mechanic Zibele ‘Zibs’ Bhoyi says cycling kit is not just for looking cool: it’s for your safety and comfort.
-
Cycling shirt: these are designed to wick perspiration away from your body and protect areas most exposed to the sun (shoulders and the back of your neck). For riding comfort, your cycling shirt should be a snug fit. Two or three pockets at the back are for essentials that you need to access without stopping (like energy sachets). Bright colours (like lumo green or pink) are a good idea if your training sessions involve competing with cars for road space.
-
Shorts: padded cycling shorts that fit snugly without being too tight are essential for your comfort, particularly on a longer ride – don’t stint!
-
Gloves: essential for your safety – when you perspire they help you keep your grip on your handlebars. They also protect your hands if you do take a tumble (your hands will almost always have the first contact with the tar or gravel!)
-
Glasses: if sun-protection lenses disorientate you, get clear lenses. Protecting your eyes from debris is a no-brainer.
-
Helmet: talking about no-brainers – no helmet, no ride – ever, whether you’re training, riding to work or racing. Just wear it. Always. A helmet must be the right size, with the straps adjusted to fit your head snugly no matter what happens.
See you on the road!
-
This article was first published in Talk of the Town, May 22, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.