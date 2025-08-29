Surfer cracks nod for SA team to El Salvador

Kowie Boardriders club (KBC) member, Tom Lindhorst, celebrated his selection to the SA surfing team to compete in the El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games next month (September 5 -14) with a run at the King of the Kowie Competition at East Beach on Saturday.

Twenty-four-year-old Lindhorst , who hails from East London but surfs under Port Alfred’s KBC and Buffalo City surfing banners in East London, was stoked by his long-awaited first selection to the South African national surfing contingent.

“It’s been a goal of mine ever since I was in the juniors; I never cracked it there, so to be able to do it now is just such a great opportunity. I am privileged and super excited,” he told Talk of the Town in between heats at East Beach.

The powerful goofy footer admits he has not been in his best form of late, returning from last month’s US Open of surfing in California at the bottom of the placings. But Lindhorst, who has held the SA surfing championship title for two years in a row (2023/24) and was unable to make it a hat-trick earlier this year at the Royal St Andrews SA Open in Port Alfred, is not letting a minor slump in form affect his mindset.

“I did hear that I could possibly be in the reckoning (for SA colours) … but I was still surprised when I got the news that I had been selected. I am continuing with my routine, working hard and I feel that I am on the edge of something good.”

Lindhorst made a decision at the age of 11 that “this is what I want to do with the rest of my life”. He is acutely aware of the challenges that comes with being a pro surfer – but sees his understanding of these pitfalls as an advantage.

“ The losing is what motivates me; when I lose and I don’t do well, I know and remind myself I can do better. So the bad results really motivate me to train harder, work harder and to come back stronger. In surfing it is hard to continuously do well because there’s so many elements working against you; so if you can get on to a good roll it’s great,” he said.

Lindhorst says his surfing exploits started at the age of 10 when his older brother started getting him to surf at Yellowsands

“It just started off with him getting me in to the water, and as soon as the surf bug bit I knew that this is what I am going to do for the rest of my life. I quit all my school sports … hockey, cricket and actually, I was pretty good at it. I just went to my coaches and said, ‘sorry I’m done’. It’s just that weekend’s I wanted to surf. I was so hooked and, therefore, everything I do is revolves around surfing.”

The surfing champ wears two hats when it comes to club colours So why leave his home town 150km behind to often surf and join club activities in Port Alfred?

“Boardriders don’t have a side that they send to national champs, so I come and compete in all the local events here. I am a member, and the reason is, I just love Port Alfred; I’ve got business interests here. It’s just a beautiful place … I love it and the waves are amazing, and the people are so friendly and welcoming. And the team spirit in KBC is great … Mickey, Richard, Wok, Jason and all the guys”.

And obviously the major pull to Port Alfred for Lindhorst is East Beach’s powerful wave action.

“I think Port Alfred’s one of the most underrated surf destinations in the country; I think it’s got probably one of the most consistent waves; it’s perfect right-hand sand bottom point-break, and it just allows you to do multiple manoeuvres on a wave ; it’s pretty uncrowded so your wave counts high. If you are surfing when the tide is right, the rips are not a problem… it’s a world-class wave.”

Lindhorst looks up to the world’s No. 2 ranked surfer, South Africa’s Jordy Smith, who is eyeing top spot in the World Surf League Championship, as a role model.

“It’s huge what he is doing at that level … it’s just insane. He’s been my favourite surfer for so many years and seeing him at the top at 37 competing against younger surfers and doing so well, is so inspiring and just amazing,” said Lindhorst

Full SA team selection:

Men:

Tom Lindhorst

Luc Lepront

Avuyile Ndamase

Women:

Jessie Van Niekerk

Louise Lepront

Natasha Van Greunen

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 14, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

