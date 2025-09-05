Go beyond label on Casual Day

Dambuza full service school, Beyond Limits Protective Workshop, the Port Alfred Hospital rehab team and Ndlambe municipality are pulling out all the stops to make Casual Day 2025 count. Get ready to put on your running shoes or oil your wheels for the Casual Day fun run or walk in Port Alfred on Friday September 5, 2025.

“We’ve confirmed the programme for the afternoon and our speakers are booked,” said event coordinator Teri-Lee Baartman.

Dambuza Full Service School in Nemato is a feeder school for the Beyond Limits Protective Workshop in Hallier Street, Port Alfred and the focus of the Casual Day event is on the partnership between these two institutions.

The curriculum for children at Dambuza is 80% practical and 20% theory. When they turn 18, they move on to the Beyond Limits Centre, where they further these skills and consolidate their learning. The aim of the programme is for them to be able to earn a living.

“Beyond the label” is the theme of this year’s Casual Day on September 5. Casual Day is an important fundraising campaign for the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD).

“Our community is encouraged to look past the disability and see the person’s full humanity and potential,” Baartman said.

Port Alfred Hospital’s rehabilitation team, physiotherapists and occupational therapists along with Ndlambe Municipality’s Special Programmes Unit are organising the event.

Members of the public can buy a Casual Day sticker for R20 to show their support for equity and full inclusion for people with disabilities.

Participating in the Casual Day fun run is another way to show your support. The Casual Day Fun Run in Port Alfred starts at 14 Hallier Street. Arrive at 3.45pm to start promptly at 4.30pm. All are welcome and entry is by donation.

For more information email pahrehab@gmail.com

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, August 21, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

Share this: Tweet



