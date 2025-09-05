PIET MARAIS

The cricketing spirit is alive and well in Port Alfred, as author Nick Cowley aptly illustrated when he brought his delightful insights to two engaging talks recently, one at the U3A meeting at Settlers Park Retirement Village and another at Probus, at the Port Alfred River and Ski-boat Club.

Promoting his captivating book, Howzit! Howzat! – Bites of Cricket, published by Southern Right Publishers, Cowley delivered a masterclass in cricketing revelry. Blending nostalgic anecdotes with sharp observations on the modern game, he left audiences both entertained and enlightened.

Cowley started his cricket journey in an era when radio commentators brought the game to life, before live television broadcasts. He fondly recalled the communal ritual of local shops updating scores on blackboards and shared personal anecdotes, such as sneaking a transistor radio into school, which resonated deeply with his audiences.

Cowley’s presentation, like his book, featured “bites” that mix anecdotes, personal observations and witty impressions. The book has a collection of 53 such “bites.” A highlight was his uncanny impersonation of the legendary cricket commentator Charles Fortune. Fortune, a former science teacher at St Andrew’s College in Grahamstown (now Makhanda), was a true wordsmith, whose vivid descriptions and “crucial accents” transported the audience to the heart of the action, leading Cowley to mistakenly assume he taught English – a testament to Fortune’s magnificent command of the language.

Nick Cowley amused the audience with a tale about Camilla Parker Bowles featuring on a poster at a cricket Test match, part of a humorous Australian marketing campaign in Sydney, and hinted that the full story is in his book “Howzit! Howzat!” He also shared a classic Charles Fortune anecdote about a boxer dog resembling Winston Churchill running onto the field at Lord’s, with Fortune’s memorable quip, “Well, better that the dogs come to cricket, than cricket go to the dogs!”

The most thought-provoking question of the presentations delved into the “strangest” aspect of world cricket: why South Africa, despite its rich talent and enthusiastic following, has never won a Cricket World Cup, while the Springboks have lifted the Rugby World Cup four times. Cowley tackles this “burning issue” in his book, offering a semi-serious and light-hearted analysis of the several reasons for South Africa’s World Cup exits, reflecting on the country’s two “golden ages” – one unfortunately cut short by isolation, and the more recent era under Graeme Smith.

Beyond the anecdotes, Cowley highlighted the Eastern Cape’s profound cricketing legacy. He referred to the region, particularly the Border area, as a long-standing “nursery of cricket.” This rich tradition, he explained, led to the area producing South Africa’s first Black national cricketer, Makhaya Ntini.

A particularly humorous regional tale involved Hilton Ackerman Senior, who, while playing county cricket in England, was asked by a presenter about his origins. Ackerman’s casual reply of “King William’s Town” led to the presenter grandly announcing, “Gentlemen, we have had Hilton Ackerman all the way from Germany!” – a true story, corroborated by both Hilton Senior and his son, HD. This segued into a discussion about “cricketing dynasties,” with Cowley championing the Pollock family as arguably the greatest such lineage in cricket.

Cowley discussed the dominance of the T20 format, particularly the IPL, which he finds monotonous despite its exciting finishes, and expressed his eagerness for the resumption of Test matches, mentioning the latest series in England. He also addressed the contentious issue of transformation in South African cricket, suggesting that transformation policies have hampered the Proteas’ World Cup success and highlighting the need for maintenance of cricket facilities in the Eastern Cape to ensure their long-term success.

Cowley also shared a touching anecdote about Nelson Mandela, who, after his release from prison, famously asked the Australian Prime Minister if Donald Bradman was still alive – a testament to Mandela’s enduring love for the game, cultivated during his incarceration.

Apart from editing and writing, Cowley is also actively involved in the Historic Bathurst Society, where he leads historical trails through Bathurst village, exploring the lives of early British settlers and the cultural history of the area, with tours helping to raise funds for the society to maintain and renovate historical sites.

Howzit! Howzat! – Bites of Cricket sounds like more than just a cricket book; it is a journey through the heart and soul of the sport, offering a blend of history, humour, and insightful analysis. For anyone who loves the game, or simply enjoys a good story, it promises a delightful read.

Howzit! Howzat! is published by Southern Right Publishers of Bathurst (https://southernrightpublishers.co.za/). All books can be ordered through your favourite book store or bought online on Takealot.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, June 19, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays .

Share this: Tweet



