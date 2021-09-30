Music at the Mill a huge success for Historic Bathurst

The first real weekend of Spring was the time for Music at the Mill at Bradshaw’s Mill in Bathurst, a fundraiser for Historic Bathurst, a Non-Profit Organisation (NGO), the objective of which is to maintain the history of Bathurst.

This includes the village’s 1820s “feel” as well as maintaining historic monuments. Funded predominantly by its members, this fundraising event was the first in some time due to Covid-19 regulations.

On Sunday the warm weather played a big part in the success of the afternoon as the visitors piled into the mill area. Some even parked as far away as the top of the road leading to the mill, leaving a walk of some distance on a rutted farm road, such was their enthusiasm to join in the fun.

For the full story, see this week’s Talk of the Town.

