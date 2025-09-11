Turf wickets breaking new ground for local cricket

Pineapple Cricket administrators have given the sport in the Station Hill suburb a huge shot in the arm when it handed over two turf wickets to Station Hill CC and Ndlambe Municipality on Monday at the local fields.

The turf wicket development kicked off in January after the Pineapple Cricket committee had earmarked Station Hill fields as part of its mandate to develop the game.

The newly-laid pitch is however not yet completed; the symbolic handover in effect means that Station Hill CC and the municipality will have to take care of maintaining the pitches and getting them ready to host matches.

Station Hill Cricket will be fast-tracking pitch preparation in time for the Pineapple Cricket Tournament in March next year.

Pineapple Cricket president, Peter Amm who has been overseeing development of the turf wicket with son, Simon, since the project kicked off in January, said they would still be available to give advice on pitch matters, where necessary.

“We will be available on the phone if they need any guidance … and when they get close to preparing the pitch (for matches) we will work together and be on hand for any advice,” said Amm.

“We are thrilled for the community … when you get a nice facility it uplifts the community and everyone feels proud and happy, so that’s we trying to do, is to contribute to cricket and to the wider community.”

Former Pineapple Cricket president, Dave Duncan, said earlier this year the idea for a turf wicket at Station Hill came about when officials began speaking after the Pineapple tournament two seasons ago, about a possible alternative to the Air School fields.

Station Hill CC’s performances in the league and winning of the B-Section Pineapple tournament for the second time two years ago, prompted cricket officials to have a closer look at setting up a turf wicket at the field. Upon visiting the grounds, so surprised were they by the existing infrastructure –change-rooms, nets, a scoreboard and a resident caretaker – the committee decided it would be worth investing in a cricket pitch on what is predominantly a rugby field.

Collaborators on the project are the Pineapple Tournament committee and Station Hill CC. ”Proceeds from three previous Pineapple tournaments (sponsorships and revenue from the tent/entertainment) helped with financing the project,” Duncan said at the time.

At the moment the pitches remain covered to protect it from the elements. A sprinkler system has also been implemented for necessary watering of the pitch area.

Ndlambe Municipality’s community protection services director, Nombulelo Booysen Willy, was on hand to cut the ribbon to signal the hand over.

“This facility is for the community … the pitch will benefit the entire community. As a municipality, we are very excited … we are a municipality for our people.

“The pitch as Peter (Amm) said came at a cost of R150,000 … the sports organisations now must work together for that pitch to be ready by March next year (for Pineapple tournament). The municipality will take its position to maintain the pitch, but rugby and cricket must work together to make it work,” said Booysen.

Station Hill CC president and founder, Andy Jones, was almost at a loss for words as the excitement welled up in him.

“We as a club are extremely proud of this development and we are very grateful and thankful to Peter (Amm), Dave and the Pineapple committee for getting this project off the ground. “It is of great benefit to our community and we will ensure that all stakeholders work together to make sure it runs smoothly.

“We definitely want it ready for the Pineapple tournament (in early March).”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 4, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

