Fitting sendoff for KGG stalwart

The Kowie Granny Grommets (KGG) came out pulses racing to give one of their members, 80-year-old Margie Botha, a rip-roaring send-off with a boogie boarding splash about at East Beach on Friday.

A calm ocean rustled quietly in the background as the group of over-50s women-only boogie boarders came together to say farewell to Botha, who is leaving to live with her daughter in Melkbosstrand.

Botha started with the KGG in April last year after prompting from friends in Kleinemonde.

A sprightly and energetic Botha, who lives in Mgwalana – a hamlet located on the coast about 48km from Port Alfred – arrived at the beach with mixed feelings, however.

“I am really sad to be leaving because the grommet ladies are wonderful … the boogie boarding has been a happy occasion for me,” she said. I try to come every time (Fridays) from Mgwalana which is about 40 minutes away … no matter whether it’s hot or cold or windy, or rainy, we pitch up. It’s been an invigorating experience.

“I am really going to miss all the friends I made … we are always laughing and shouting … and sometimes we all get cold, but we always have a lovely time. I will have to look out for a similar past-time in Melkbosstrand. I’ve just got to keep grommeting,” she said.

Botha, whose husband passed away 11 years ago, said that the Port Alfred boogie boarding experience had helped her stay active.

“I would never have been able to meet all these lovely women because of where I live; so instead of just being on my own and knitting and crocheting in Mgwalana, here I am meeting all these wonderful people … and we certainly have fun.

Botha who grew up in Trappes Valley near Bathurst playing tennis, hockey and netball, said the health benefits derived from boogie boarding were another advantage especially as one grew older.

“Enjoy the sea … enjoy nature … what’s the use of just sitting and watching it? It (boogie boarding) helps lower stress levels and you feel refreshed when you are done. It’s so wonderful … you don’t even want to get out of the water sometimes.”

KGG coordinator, Jenny Hodgskiss, said Botha would be missed by everyone as she had an infectious spirit and personality.

“She has been such an inspiration to us,” said Hodgskiss. “She first joined us when we only had been going for three weeks and she travels in 48km most Fridays. I won’t forget she was the first person to have a dry robe … she took two towels and expertly sowed them together – she was very proud of it. We – the over 60s, thought we quite cool … but here comes an 80-year-old and sets the bar very high for the rest of us which is inspirational.”

Botha was treated to a champagne breakfast by her fellow boogie boarders once everyone had had a “knock about” in the ocean and, it is safe, to say good fun was had by all as the KGGs bade farewell to a dear friend and supporter.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 4, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

