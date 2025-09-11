Power struggles continue for ratepayers and residents

This has been a very busy month for PARRA following the Change of Names meeting and queries from many residents regarding the increased utility charges and the skyrocketing cost of electricity

Proposed Name Change: As you may know, a group entitled KPAA (KEEP PORT ALFRED ALEXANDRIA) was formed comprising PARRA, Sunshine Coast Tourism, Port Alfred Business Forum and Alexandria Business and Tourism Organisation, with representatives from those organisations forming the KPAA Board. Mandates have been circulated opposing the proposed name changes and KPAA is extremely grateful for the strong support it has received. The mandates will support our representatives and lawyers in their presentation against the name changes at the forthcoming September 10 th meeting.

Electricity: Whilst we are having to accept that electricity is now a very expensive commodity, an article that appeared in Businesstech news last Thursday morning did not make for pleasant reading. Basically, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has admitted to making a “mistake” in its assessment of the Eskom price hike application earlier this year. Remember Eskom wanted an increase in the region of 34+% but this was reduced by NERSA, much to everyone’s relief, to 12.74%.

However, as a result of the “mistake” made by NERSA, it has announced that in 2026/2027 the cost of electricity will increase from the proposed 5.36% to 8.76% and in 2027/2028 from 6.19% to 8.83%!!

I have no doubt Solar sales will increase exponentially. Those that can afford it will move to Solar, some will decide to come off the grid completely, large organisations and manufacturers, as is already happening, will decide to convert totally away from Eskom and the rest of us will have to find ways to reduce our dependence on electricity as much as possible. The result, less income for Eskom!

And by the way, recently it was announced in the press that due to numerous court cases against Eskom and their proposed Solar charges, customers are being advised not to declare their Solar installations to the Municipality for the time being.

To read the relevant article, please go to: http://bit.ly/46iWSaQ

If you would like further information about PARRA, or wish to become a member, please go to the website: www.parra.org.za . Once you have paid the small subscription, registered and received your password, you will have access to all communications pertaining to issues in our town.

A reminder to all current members, please go the revitalised website and register in order to have access to communications which are only able to be viewed by registered members.

The PARRA Post is a monthly update provided by the Port Alfred Ratepayers and Residents Association which serves as a link between local government, other community groups and property owners and residents in Port Alfred. Find out more about how you can be involved at parra.org.za

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 4, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

Share this: Tweet



