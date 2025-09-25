Makhanda pupil represents city in Mr Teen SA finals

In the vibrant world of pageantry, where confidence meets compassion and charisma, sixteen-year-old Jayden Brand shines bright. This talented young man from Makhanda, has been selected as a finalist for Mr Teen South Africa, and his journey is nothing short of inspiring.

Jayden’s pageant journey began in 2024 with a heritage modelling show at his school, PJ Olivier, where he won first place. This sparked his passion for pageantry, leading him to participate in Mr and Miss PJ 2025, where he again took home the top prize. With his newfound confidence, Jayden caught “pageant fever” and decided to pursue more opportunities in the field.

As a student, Jayden knows the challenges of juggling academics and extracurricular activities. “It’s been intense and sometimes overwhelming,” he admits. However, his determination and resilience have allowed him to push through exhaustion and stay focused on his goals.

Through his pageant journey, Jayden has had the opportunity to meet inspiring mentors who have encouraged him to push beyond his limits. “Every challenge, every nervous moment on stage, and every laugh shared with others has made this journey unforgettable and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” he reflects.

Jayden’s story is not just about winning titles; it’s about inspiring others to believe in themselves. “Don’t listen to negative people,” he advises. “Believe in yourself first, because if you don’t, nobody else will.” His message is clear: chase your dreams relentlessly, and never let obstacles define you.

As a finalist for Mr Teen South Africa, Jayden is proud to represent his community and province. “This journey is bigger than titles,” he says. “It’s about inspiring other young people to push themselves and believe in what they can achieve.”

“On Saturday 13 September 2025 in Johannesburg, it was such an emotional and exciting experience for me, from standing in front of the cameras for photos and interviews, to meeting my fellow contestants, connecting with other royals from different pageants, the organizers, and the many supportive families who were there. Every moment reminded me why I am so proud to be on this journey” Jayden said.

“I’m honoured to announce that I am officially a Finalist for MrTeen South Africa 2025, representing Makhanda, the Makana Local Municipality, Hoërskool PJ Olivier!” Jayden said.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 18, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

