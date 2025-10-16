Waterborne sewerage system upgrades in Port Alfred: what you need to know

Residents wishing to connect to the waterborne sewerage system must visit the Municipality’s Finance Department to complete the necessary documentation and pay a connection fee. The current fee is R3,893.22 for connections to a tar road and R2,865.33 for a dirt road.

However, we do not believe, and have been unable to confirm, that these charges have been ratified by the Council, despite phone calls to the Infrastructure Department and messages to Dr Vithi, the Director.