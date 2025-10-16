Waterborne sewerage system upgrades in Port Alfred: what you need to know

The basis for the upgrade of the waterborne sewerage system in Port Alfred is multifaceted. One reason is the need for more water to operate the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant at full capacity, which will be sourced from the waterborne sewer system that directs effluent to the Port Alfred Wastewater Treatment Works. Additionally, the Municipality recognises an opportunity to collect sewerage availability charges from more residents. However, the primary motivation appears to be the necessity for Port Alfred to transition away from septic tanks and soakaways (French drains) due to their adverse impact on groundwater.
Port Alfred is situated on coastal dune sand with a shallow water table. The wastewater that seeps from soakaways, which is laden with nitrates linked to health risks, bacteria, viruses, and chemicals from household cleaning products, creates a significant and often unseen pollution problem that affects the entire community. But more on that complex and slightly unsavoury subject at another time.
According to Ann Edwards, a member of the PARRA committee overseeing the sewerage works, several Work Packages have been completed and are awaiting inspection by the Municipality to ensure their compliance with standards. Once approved, the Municipality will grant the “green light” for residents to connect to the sewerage system. The connection process is as follows:
The Municipality, at their expense, will lay connection pipes from the main sewer in the road to within approximately one meter of each resident’s property boundary. (Sadly, as this was not done at the same time as the laying of the sewerage pipes, this will require additional excavation of roads and pavements, necessitating further rehabilitation efforts).
Residents wishing to connect to the waterborne sewerage system must visit the Municipality’s Finance Department to complete the necessary documentation and pay a connection fee. The current fee is R3,893.22 for connections to a tar road and R2,865.33 for a dirt road. However, we do not believe, and have been unable to confirm, that these charges have been ratified by the Council, despite phone calls to the Infrastructure Department and messages to Dr Vithi, the Director.
Residents must then hire a plumber, at their own cost, to complete the necessary plumbing work to connect their sewer to the Municipality’s pipes.
After the plumbing work is finished, residents must notify the Municipality’s Infrastructure Department and a Building Inspector will be sent to ensure the connection meets standards. Once this inspection is complete, residents can discontinue the use of their septic tanks. The monthly water borne sewerage availability charge is R366.20, and will be included in the Municipal bill.
It’s important to note that residents who have the option to connect to the main waterborne sewer but choose not to will still be liable for the monthly sewerage availability charge of R366.20.
As of now, no “green light” has been issued for any of the Work Packages, so residents are not yet authorized to begin the connection process.
For more information about PARRA or to become a member, please visit our website at www.parra.org.za. After paying a small subscription fee and registering, you will receive a password that grants you access to all communications regarding issues in our town.
This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 9, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays