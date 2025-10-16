St Francis Day Bazaar a blessing for pets too

St Paul’s Anglican Church hosted a successful St Francis Day Bazaar at the church grounds on Saturday, with many residents streaming in to secure a bargain or two at the various stalls set up inside the church hall. Among the bric n brac on sale were books, cakes, and various “treasure troves ”. Other attractions such as face painting and a tea garden set up on lush lawns outside the hall , provided the perfect backdrop. Hungry patrons were not left out as breakfast and boer e wors rolls kept hunger at bay. Another attraction was the blessing of pets on the feast day of St Francis as he is regarded as the patron sai nt of animals.

Mark Carrels took the pictures.