St Francis Day Bazaar a blessing for pets too

Mark Carrels
St Paul’s Anglican Church hosted a successful St Francis Day Bazaar at the church grounds on Saturday, with many residents streaming in to secure a bargain or two at the various stalls set up inside the church hall. Among the bric n brac on sale were books, cakes, and various “treasure troves”. Other attractions such as face painting and a tea garden set up on lush lawns outside the hall, provided the perfect backdrop. Hungry patrons were not left out as breakfast and boerewors rolls kept hunger at bay. Another attraction was the blessing of pets on the feast day of St Francis as he is regarded as the patron saint of animals. Mark Carrels took the pictures. 
  • This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 9, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.
BRAAI MASTER: Kenneth van Staden did some slick braai boerewors duties to keep hungry patrons satisfied outside the church hall.
WORD OR TWO: Marco Brutsche and Margie Reid were kept busy selling second-hand books at one of the stalls inside the hall
PRAYER FOR DOGGIE: Father Luvuyo Mvaphantsi blesses ‘Lilu’ the cross collie as Ovayo Mvaphantsi looks on.
PET PRAYERS: Mary Maclean’s pet yorkie gets his blessing from parish priest Fr Luvuyo Mvaphantsi
PET BLESSINGS: Cross boerbul, Rex, is all calm while receiving a blessing as owner Pen Schultz stands by his side.

