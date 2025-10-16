Station Hill CC’s Jones blasts record 238

Station Hill Cricket Club all-rounder, Cody Jones, blasted himself into the club record books when he scored 238 runs in a 50-over GCB 2 nd league match against Port Alfred CC at PA Country Club on Saturday.

Coming in at no. 7, Jones went on the offensive hammering 24 sixes and 13 fours as he put the opposition bowlers to the sword in their team’s total of 394 all out. That meant Jones scored 196 in boundaries in his score of 238.

Jones said he still could not believe how he managed it.

“Actually I’m still pinching myself … my head was swirling about when I eventually got out because I was truly in the zone. All I remember is my teammates players carrying me off the pitch in celebration.”

Jones recalls coach Nathan Hilpert telling him as he went in to bat it was now the right time to score his first century for the club.

“I am in the middle order and I don’t always get the chance to score a century, but I think the coach’s words must have made an impact. To be honest, I was a bit angry too because our top order batters, did not make much runs on the day by the time I got in,” said Jones.

So did the “master blaster” have any idea that he could go on to compile such a big score?

“No, but I could feel when I reached 50 that the platform was there to go big. Must admit I did say before I went in to bat that I was in no mood to run, so I guess that’s why I went in to boundary mode,” he said with a laugh.

However, being an allrounder, the bowling stint did not go too well. “I didn’t realise that batting could make one so sore and tired … after bowling two overs I said to the captain, ‘that’s it no more’.”

But Jones wasn’t needed, as they bowled Port Alfred out for a miserly 50 in 11.2 overs to win the match by 344 runs.

An impressive fast bowling display by new signing, Stiaan Schmiedeskamp, who took 6/16 and scored 21 on debut for Station Hill, was the other standout performance.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 9, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

