Madlanga takes over reins at Rhodes

Rhodes University is preparing for a landmark postgraduate graduation ceremony on Friday, 10 October, which will be presided over for the first time by the University’s newly appointed Chancellor, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. The ceremony will celebrate the achievements of Master’s and Doctoral graduands and will also honour a globally renowned concert pianist and academic, alongside distinguished international guests.

Justice Madlanga, a retired Judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa, officially succeeds Justice Lex Mpati as Chancellor.

Vice Chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela said his inaugural ceremony marked a new era for Rhodes University, underscoring its dedication to academic excellence and social justice.

Upon accepting his chancellorship, Justice Madlanga stated that core principles would guide his tenure, committing to “excellence without elitism, collegiality that builds consensus, diversity that truly includes, and courage that challenges unjust systems”.

“This vision is designed to guide the institution’s direction as it cultivates future leaders and critical thinkers,” the university said.

“The Spring Graduation marks not only a celebration of our newest postgraduates, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Rhodes University under the chancellorship of Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. His vision—a commitment to excellence without elitism and the courage to challenge unjust systems—perfectly aligns with the heart of our institution. We are dedicated to cultivating the kind of critical thinkers and courageous leaders our continent needs to drive social change and academic distinction,” Vice-Chancellor Professor Sizwe Mabizela said.

The ceremony would be further distinguished by the conferral of an honorary Doctor of Music (DMus) degree upon Professor Franklin Larey. Professor Larey is a world-renowned concert pianist and the current Director of the School of Music at Ball State University in the United States. His honour is a tribute to his extraordinary dedication to classical music and his remarkable journey from apartheid-era restrictions in South Africa to becoming a distinguished international performer and academic.

IN addition, the Minister of Education in Namibia, Sanet Steenkamp, will receive her doctoral degree in Education. The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Namibia, Professor Kenneth Matengu, will also join the academic procession to honour Minister Steenkamp’s achievement.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Rhodes University Faculty of Education and the Namibian Ministry of Education, Arts & Culture will celebrate the ongoing partnership between the two institutions. This multi-year agreement supports 32 current Namibian postgraduate students (M.Ed. and PhD).

“When I embarked on my Master’s and Doctoral journey, I chose Rhodes University for its undeniable reputation for academic rigour and its deep, long-standing commitment to scholarship in the SADC region. Receiving this doctoral degree in Education here today is the culmination of that decision, and it is a tribute to the powerful relationship between Namibia and this esteemed institution—a relationship built on shared goals of empowering our students and advancing education across the continent,” said Steenkamp.

