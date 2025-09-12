Truck driver dies in head-on crash

One person died and two others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision involving a bakery truck and another commercial truck on the R72 between Alexandria and Kenton on Sea this morning.
Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said it was alleged that a bakery truck was travelling towards Alexandria while the other truck was going the opposite direction.
“The two trucks collided head-on at approximately 6am, as the bakery truck was delivering bread to local stores in and around Alexandria. The bakery driver died on the scene while his co-driver sustained severe injuries along with the driver of the other truck,” Binqose said.
The injured were taken to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha and a case of culpable homicide was opened for further investigation.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.