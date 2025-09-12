Truck driver dies in head-on crash

One person died and two others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision involving a bakery truck and another commercial truck on the R72 between Alexandria and Kenton on Sea this morning.
Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said it was alleged that a bakery truck was travelling towards Alexandria while the other truck was going the opposite direction.
“The two trucks collided head-on at approximately 6am, as the bakery truck was delivering bread to local stores in and around Alexandria. The bakery driver died on the scene while his co-driver sustained severe injuries along with the driver of the other truck,” Binqose said.
The injured were taken to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha and a case of culpable homicide was opened for further investigation.

