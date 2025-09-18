Name-change meeting takes political turn

A moratorium on politics at the start of a stakeholder meeting on proposed name changes in Ndlambe on Wednesday September 10 fell on deaf ears as politicians and their proxies dominated the discussion. It was with a bolstered team that Eastern Cape Geographical Names Committee (ECGNC) chairperson Christian Martin arrived; however, as far as representatives of the DA and the Keep Port Alfred and Alexandria group were concerned, the process remained lacking.

“I am well versed in cultural politics,” Martin said as he cautioned the gathering against using the meeting as a political platform. Unlike the controversial first name-change on August 6, there were plenty of empty seats in the Port Alfred Civic Centre, with only a few residents present. Among the hundred or so attending were representatives of the local ANC, DA and EFF caucuses, as well as Freedom Front Plus national federal executive member Bill Harington, civil society groups Thetha Mhlali, Boknes Ratepayers Association and the Port Alfred Crime Fighters.

Xolelani Nyamla, who recently lodged an application for the recognition of the Kingdom of Chwama and for his father, Kwedinana Nyamla (Aahh! Jonguhlanga), to be acknowledged as its regent, was there. So were delegations from the amaGqunukhwebe coastal and inland communities, including the Ndlambe Links group led by Chief Johannes Opperman. Keep Port Alfred and Alexandria is a coalition between Sunshine Coast Tourism, the Port Alfred Ratepayers and Residents Association, and the Port Alfred Business Forum. They were again represented by Marius Coetzee, of De Jager Lordan Attorneys.

The ECPGNC called a stakeholder meeting for August 6 on proposals to change the names of three geographical features in the Ndlambe municipal area. The proposed changes are Alexandria to Nkosi Chungwa; Alexandria to Emnyameni; Port Alfred to iCoyi or iCawa; the Kowie River to iQoyi.

Since that meeting, Talk of the Town has reported on organised opposition to the name changes by Keep Port Alfred and Alexandria; the demand from Alexandria Business and Tourism that any discussions about a change to that town’s name should take place there; statements from Ndlambe’s tourism and business leadership saying they feared a name change could undermine years of effort to build the local brand and cost tens of millions; and a detailed explanation by historian Jeff Peires of the origins of the proposed names.

Ward 10 resident Angelique McAdam opened the questions from the floor by requesting details on the meaning and background to each name; and on the cost and impact on those communities of name changes effected across the country thus far.

Several speakers raised concerns about a lack of transparency in the process, and in fact a lack of proper process at all. Of concern to many remained the anonymity of the proposers, and the lack of accompanying motivations.

District councillor and campaign manager for the DA in Ndlambe, Ross Purdon, asked who had proposed the name changes. Other speakers noted that without a transparent accountability mechanism, it would be possible from someone from anywhere in the world to set in motion a name change, without having to live with the consequences.

The Keep Port Alfred and Alexandria group represented by Marius Coetzee of De Jager Lordan attorneys repeated the group’s request for the motivations for the changes.

“My clients would like to form an opinion but they can’t without being given the full motivation for the changes.”

An explanation from committee member Noma-Afrika Maxongo that they were still conducting research into the proposed name changes was met with wide derision.

The party’s Ndlambe caucus leader Sikhumbuzo ‘Skura’ Venene, metaphorically threw the book at Martin and his committee. Referring them to the South African Geographical Names Council’s Handbook on Geographical Names, he said it stipulated that a proposal to change geographical names should be accompanied by a detailed motivation.

EFF Ndlambe councillor Xolisa RUneli said it didn’t matter who had proposed the changes: “After 30 years, the changes are long overdue. We only care that whoever proposed the changes was saying to us, ‘Wake up!’

“The identity of a Black person must be respected,” said Runeli, who added that he would soon be applying for the name of Bushman’s River Mouth to be changed as well.

Freedom Front Plus national federal executive member Bill Harington spoke about the need to bring the concrete benefits of service delivery to citizens.

“We support inclusivity, but not at the expense of the millions the area has invested over the years in building a brand identity.”

Responding to concerns about the cost of changing names in the face of declining service delivery in municipalities, ANC regional secretary Mfundiswa Ntabeni said, “This budget [for name changes] has nothing to do with the service delivery budget.”

On the same theme, Martin pointed out that budgets were determined by parliament and the legislature and that they had been passed by all parties in the government of national unity (GNU).

Bonakele Moyikwa, of the Port Alfred Crime Fighters, took a hard line, referring to the area’s violent colonial and apartheid history of suppression and forced removal.

“We have forgiven you for all the bad things that happened [in our history],” he said, addressing those opposed to the name changes. “When will you say, ‘We owe this at least to African people’?”

Dates for the next meetings to discuss the proposed name changes have been proposed. They are October 22 in Titi Jonas Hall, Port Alfred, and October 23 in Alexandria. Martin said the committee would confirm and publish the dates and venues.

