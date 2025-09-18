Primary school’s collapsing wall a ‘ticking timebomb’

A recent visit to Mtyobo Primary School in Nemato, Port Alfred has revealed a dire situation, with a structurally damaged wall being temporarily held up by planks. The wall, which appears to be on the verge of collapse, has sparked fears for the safety of staff and pupils.

Department of Education provincial spokesperson Mali Mtima, responded to questions from Talk of the Town. He said: “The Public School Partnerships (PSP) conducted site visits in February 2025 to assess the condition of the school, and a report was submitted to the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) for review in April 2025. While the DBSA received provisional approval from the Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDOE) on August 12, 2025, the repair process is expected to take several months.”

Here is the estimated timeline, according to Mtima:

* August 29, 2025: PSP expected to finalise amendments on the document.

* End of September 2025: Cost estimate for first structural repair ready for presentation to ECDOE Quantity Surveyor.

* October 2025: Designs for second structural repair expected to be compiled, pending approval.

* December 2025: Expected date for tender advert for a contractor.

Public School Partnerships (PSP) is a collaborative approach to public school innovation that brings together government, funders, no-fee schools and non-profit education support organisations .

SGB chairperson Portia Hani has expressed grave concern over the dire state of the school’s infrastructure, describing it as a ticking time bomb. Despite the Department of Education’s assurance that the matter would be addressed by December 2025, pending a quote from contractors, the situation on the ground was deteriorating, Hani said.

A recent incident where a wall had collapsed on to a water tank, causing water damage to classrooms, highlighted the urgent need for action, Hani said.

Furthermore, unstable stairs posed a significant threat to student safety, Hani said.

“There is a need for immediate intervention to prevent any harm to the students,” Hani said. “I am really worried for the kids’ safety, anything can happen at any time with that wall.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 11, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

Share this: Tweet



