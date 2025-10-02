Shopping/ residential site handed over

Ndlambe Municipality two weeks ago officially handed over the site on the corner of Wharf Street and the R67 to Ezethu Holdings (Pty) Ltd for the development of a shopping centre and 102 residential houses. The project is expected to create jobs, stimulate local economic activity, and provide much-needed services to residents.

The site, ERF 8638, between Station Hill and the R67 Bathurst Road, will feature a 4,500 square metre retail space with Shoprite confirmed as the anchor tenant. Alongside the commercial hub, 102 houses will be built and sold to qualifying beneficiaries, giving many families a long-awaited opportunity for home ownership.

At the official handover ceremony on Friday September 12, Ezethu Holdings and Stag African shareholder Piet de Clerk described the project as a dream nearly a decade in the making.

“After almost 10 years of planning and due process, we are thrilled to finally begin this journey,” said De Clerk. “We thank Ndlambe Municipality for their co-operation and support throughout the project. Partnership and collaboration have been key in bringing us here today.”

The development has undergone a lengthy approval process since 2015, including rezoning the property from agricultural to business use, as well as extensive environmental impact assessments (EIA). De Clerk explained that these procedures were necessary to ensure compliance and sustainability, although they contributed to the long timeline.

Ezethu Holdings, made up of five directors Piet de Clerk, Boet Smuts, Tollie Jordaan, Cecil Gqoboloshe and George Ngesi, and another partner confirmed that they hold a 20-year lease agreement with the municipality, with the option to renew for an additional 20 years.

Construction was set to begin immediately, with contractors Dewing Construction already preparing the site by clearing land, setting boundaries, and establishing offices. The project will be rolled out in phases, with the first phase focusing on the retail centre, and the second phase delivering the residential component stretching down towards the railway line. If all goes according to plan, the shopping centre is expected to open its doors by November next year.

Ndlambe Mayor, Khululwa Ncamiso, praised the development as a symbol of progress, “This project will bring value to the community, create jobs, and provide services that uplift the lives of our people,” she said. “We are delighted that this land, which lay unused for years, will now be developed and contribute to the growth of our municipality.”

Municipal Manager Rolly Dumezweni, was also among the stakeholders in attendance at the ceremony. He said with its mix of commercial and residential development, the project promised to breathe new life into Station Hill and the broader Ndlambe area.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, September 25, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

