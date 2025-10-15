Two die in Nemato shack fire

In a tragic conclusion to the search for relatives of Noluthando Portia Siko, police have confirmed that the body of the former Makhanda resident was found in the aftermath of a fire.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said police were called to a shack fire in Tyhali Street, Nemato, on October 9.
“The body of a 48 year old male and that of Noluthando Portia Siko, 46, was found after the fire was extinguished by the Fire Department,” said McCarthy who had earlier confirmed that the detective had spoken to Siko’s relatives.
An Inquest was opened.
“The cause of the fire forms part of the ongoing investigation,” McCarthy said.
