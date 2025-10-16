Township tour venture kicks off

Onele Veto, from Nemato, is proving that passion and community spirit can build something truly meaningful. The 26-year-old is the founder and tour guide of True Colours Township Experience, a new local tourism initiative that offers both tourists and locals a guided look into the rich culture, history, and daily life of Nemato township.

The idea, he says, was born about a year ago when he found himself unemployed and unsure of what to do next. “I’ve always been a people person,” Onele explains. “Whenever visitors came around, I was the one greeting them, showing them around, and making them feel welcome.”

His natural friendliness, combined with his growing interest in meeting international volunteers who visited the area, gave him an idea. “This encouraged me to use my personality to do something that connects people. That’s how I started thinking about creating tours that would showcase the real township experience.”

After volunteering as an assistant at Royal St Andrews Hotel to visiting students from Germany last year, Onele saw the potential to build something bigger. With mentorship and encouragement from Nemato Change a Life, he officially launched True Colours Township Experience earlier this year.

Through his tours, visitors get a glimpse into Nemato’s vibrant community life, from local art and crafts to traditional healing, township cooking, and even cultural hikes. “It’s about showing people the true side of the township,” says Onele. “Not just what they hear from outside, but the real beauty, talent, and warmth that’s here.”

The initiative is still in its early stages, with the first official tour already completed as part of a pilot programme for visiting students. Onele plans to expand his tours to include international tourists and local visitors who want to learn more about Nemato’s heritage.

“I want this to be more than just a business,” he says passionately. “I want to uplift the community, help local entrepreneurs, and change how people see township life. If tourists come here, buy local crafts, taste our food, and tell those stories when they go home and encourage more people to explore our township and break negative stereotypes, that helps everyone.”

For Onele, True Colours Township Experience is about more than just tourism he says it’s a movement of pride, self-reliance, and opportunity. “Many young people feel like life stops when you drop out of school,” he reflects. “But I want to show them that it’s possible to start something, to build something of your own.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 9, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

