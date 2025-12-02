Joy as woodworkers donates toys to Child Welfare

The Lower Albany Woodworkers Guild has spread the kindness once again after their annual toy donations outreach to Kenton Child Welfare.

Role-players from a Kenton-on-Sea soup kitchen, a crèche and child welfare offices itself were on hand to receive the handmade toys crafted by guild members at Settler’s Park on Tuesday.

Among the items was a crane that seemed to get special attention, carts, a wooden puzzle, cars and other items. The trio gleefully discussed the items among themselves before packing them in to their vehicle.

Kenton child welfare social worker, Nomaxabiso Sojona, said it was always exciting to collect the toys as it had a positive impact on the children.

“We are excited because every year there is always a new item … and these are useful for the kids. “And toys are expensive and not easy to buy. The children are so happy and excited when they get these toys. They take turns playing with them.”

Sojona said their office was grateful for the assistance various organisations like the woodworkers’ guild were making to child welfare throughout the year.

“People in our communities are donating even clothes; and we really appreciate the hand- outs because we really need these types of items.

“We also are reliant on funding from the department of social development who are paying our salaries. The after care centres and the pre-schools are providing meals for the kids.

“Families are struggling because they are not working, while others depend on grants – at least the kids know they get a meal at the school,” added Sojona.

Gladys Hani has run a soup kitchen from her home since 1998 feeding scores of children in need of a meal.

“When I look at the environment and the situation in their homes, it keeps me going. I treat them as my own children,” said Hani.

“I am very happy with the kindness here today, I know it’s not easy … funding is difficult as we (soup kitchen) are not funded by government. It (government) is saying that they cannot subsidise me because the children are getting meals at school and guardians and parents are receiving grants. But a lot of people are opening hearts and pockets and that makes us happy,” said Hani.

Guild chair, Avis, who was re-elected at the AGM, said it gave them pleasure to assist and to do acts of kindness that helped the disadvantaged sectors of the community.

“We have being doing this for a long time now and it’s our way of giving something back to the community. We have nine meetings a year once a month on every Tuesday. At every meeting we put down a challenge for members to produce items; it can be anything from a toilet paper holder to the toys that are on display.”

Avis said the membership was a mix between highly-skilled pros and hobbyists.

“One of our members, Brian Edwards, makes miniature items for sale; others have workshops, while people like myself rergard it purely as a hobby.

“A lot of members do it for themselves but others like retired Rob Moss works every day form Bathurst where he has a workshop and we also do work at the Bathurst Agricultural show but we can only sell once the show is over.”

Avis said meetings are on the first Tuesday of every month and those interested in joining the woodworkers’ guild can make contact with the organisation.

All current committee members were re-elected to their positions for 2026 as follows:

Vice-chair (Pieter Scheun), treasurer (Roland Rheeder), secretary (Rob Snodgrass and Henry de Lange), member (Brian Edwards).

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 20, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

