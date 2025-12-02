Bikers roar in for children’s charity run

Bikers from Port Alfred, Alexandria, Gqeberha and East London roared into Makhanda for the 8th annual Children’s Charity Run on Sunday morning.The goal was to collect toys, and funds, that will go towards Christmas cheer for needy children. The event, which drew close to 60 motorbikes, their riders and pillions and entourages, was sponsored by Astron Energy Makana Service Station.

The Monument, Makhanda, was the meeting point for the 2025 Children’s Charity Run. There were reunions with laughter, compliments (for cool motorbikes of course) – and a bit of revving.

They staged a spectacular mass ride through the CBD before pulling into the Albany Sports Club for refreshments and a morning of camaraderie as they handed over their contributions to the charitable cause.

Ulysses Sunshine Coast, Midway MCC and Alexandria CMA were there in full force. Also travelling to support the cause were the Hawks from East London and the Black Widows from Gqeberha, and the Harley Davidson club.

No fewer than 15 members of the Gqeberha chapter of Road Eagles pulled in, including their legendary founder and honorary president, Thembisile William Citwa.

“We come every year to support this event,” Citwa told Talk of the Town.

The Road Sultans and Noble Knights held up the side for Makhanda.

Organiser Leon Coetzee said the funds and toys collected would be used to deliver Christmas goodies to children from poor homes.

The total amount of money collected wasn’t yet available; however, four huge bags of toys had been delivered to the NG Kerk, which would in turn be taking them to children’s charities that they partner with.

More toys would be divided among food parcels to be delivered to needy local households, as well as two Joza-based children’s homes.

The Children’s Charity Run is similar to the national Toyrun initiative, but it is not aff iliated.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 20, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

