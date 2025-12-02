VG choir brings joy to Damant Lodge

The Victoria Girls High School choir pitched up on a high note for their annual Christmas carols tribute – their 20 th consecutive year – for Damant Lodge residents on Saturday.

And the talented choristers delivered a five-star performance, treating residents to the mellifluous sounds of popular Christmas carols that tugged at the heart strings.

The shiny halls of Damant and surroundings, echoed with the sweet-sounding voices of the all-girl VG choir, with choir director and music HoD, Sibusiso Mkhize, at the helm conducting proceedings.

Mkhize probably deserves a long-service award for his contribution to this annual showcase as he has come to Damant every single year since the mini-concert’s humble beginnings in 2005.

A surprise addition to the programme was young teacher and violinist, Hloni Mokoena, who accompanied Mkhize in a moving rendition of You Raise Me Up, with Jillian Frazer on piano. Mokoena demonstrated his prowess on violin with a superb delivery of classical piece Arioso – a special dedication to organiser, Margaret Barnard, who shed a tear or two along the way.

Earlier Barnard opened proceedings with a warm welcome to everyone present, followed by lighting of a candle by Beryl Gass in memory of all former residents. Then followed an abridged reading of a Nativity piece by Eve van Rooyen.

The Christmas spirit kicked off with the choir in full voice rendering popular carols like Oh Come All Ye faithful and Oh Little Town of Bethlehem with Van Rooyen stopping her commentary to allow for the singing.

Mkhize – a former professional opera singer – put down his conductor’s baton to sing O Holy Night with aplomb – and hardly a dry eye in sight.

His powerful vibrato on You Raise Me Up with Mokoena on violin, stirred up emotions and had the audience applauding enthusiastically as he bowed to acknowledge their appreciation.

Then followed, While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night, Away In A Manger, Silent Night, and Joy to the World.

The choir drew the curtain on a moving and entertaining afternoon with a special anthem, Plea for Africa which calls for peace in Africa and to exhort people to “spread the love of God to her sons and daughters”.

“This is my 20 th rendition … it’s truly special … I do it out of love, “ said Mkhize. “The residents here always give us a warm reception, and it’s something we always look forward to,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize recalled the first visit to Damant Lodge for the launch of the carol service as choir conductor.

“It was 2005 I was very scared; I was a young boy. I remember that day I left my music in Grahamstown … but Mrs Barnard rescued me with an extra score sheet.

“I started (vocal training) at University of Natal. I’ve been involved in many exchange programmes … I’ve been to Sweden’s Gothenburg University, to Paris, the Julliard School of Music … and have performed in many concerts around the world.”

Mkhize gives reasons for letting go of a promising opera singing career to pursue a teaching career.

“My passion is to teach … especially girls, because there is power in their voices. It’s very easy to teach them singing techniques because their voices break early as opposed to boys,” he added.

Barnard, a VG “old girl”, whose late husband was a headmaster at the school, said the visit by the all-girls choir was a highlight of their year.

“It really is always a beautiful occasion. Mkhize is such a wonderful choirmaster; he is so kind. He doesn’t charge us anything. So thanks to the school and the talented girls. We loved every minute of it.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 20, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

