Moving performances at annual gospel show

The annual Port Alfred Gospel show moved the audience who packed the TT Jonas Hall on Saturday night as invited artists performed some of their favourite spiritual songs. The sixth edition organised by Mncedi Pulwe, celebrated an evening of praise and worship which had members of the audience singing along, holding hands in prayer and enjoying fellowship. Pulwe said his aim was to build unity among all people no matter their background, to bring the youth together and to fight moral decay. Some of the drawcards were Zimbabwean-born TakeSure Ncube who had just arrived from touring Zanzibar, national gospel artist, Ziyanda Tshangana, TruFM’s Thabitha Busani, Brendon Williams, Veliswa Skeyi and Ayanda Shange. Mark Carrels took the pictures.
