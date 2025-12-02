Moving performances at annual gospel show

The annual Port Alfred Gospel show moved the audience who packed the TT Jonas Hall on Saturday night as invited artists performed some of their favourite spiritual songs. The sixth edition organised by Mncedi Pulwe, celebrated an evening of praise and worship which had members of the audience singing along, holding hands in prayer and enjoying fellowship. Pulwe said his aim was to build unity among all people no matter their background, to bring the youth together and to fight moral decay. Some of the drawcards were Zimbabwean-born TakeSure Ncube who had just arrived from touring Zanzibar, national gospel artist, Ziyanda Tshangana, TruFM’s Thabitha Busani, Brendon Williams, Veliswa Skeyi and Ayanda Shange. Mark Carrels took the pictures.

JOYOUS TIME: Nandi Dyakala and Noluthando Masiza enjoy the gospel show from the V.i. P. seats at TT Jonas on Saturday evening. HIGH NOTE: TRufm gospel presenter Thabitha Busani indulges the audience in praise & worship at the gospel show HIGH PRAISE: Sandiswa Msipa brought some colour to the spiritual occasion with her singing and emceeing duties, along with her co-emcee known as “ThobelaMCThatSings” from Cape Town. TIME TO PRAY: Audience members hold hands and pray at Saturday’s gospel show as singers sing songs of praise from the stage at TT Jonas. POWERFUL PRAISE: Makhanda gospel singer Brendan Williams moves the crowd with powerful songs of worship HIGH SPIRITS: Sesethu Maneli, left, Thabitha Busani and Veliswa Skeyi are in high spirits while enjoying the gospel show at TT Jonas on Saturday night.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 20, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

