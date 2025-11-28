ANC wins Makana Ward 10 by-election

Talk of the Town Contributor
ANC supporters pose for a photograph outside the Nathaniel Nyaluza voting station. Picture: STEVEN LANG
STEVEN LANG
The ANC won a by-election held in Ward 10, Makana municipality on Wednesday albeit with a significantly reduced margin. The party’s candidate, Andile Mbeju, ensured victory with 632 votes or just under 50% of the total number of votes cast.
The seat for Ward 10 was left vacant when ANC Councillor for the ward, Zodwa Cetu passed away earlier this year.
In the 2021 local elections, Cetu received 870 votes or 67.34% of the total number of votes cast in the ward. This means that although the ANC  won substantially more votes than the other candidates in the November 26 by-election, it lost over 17 percentage points compared to the 2021 results.
The DA candidate, Ayanda Bodla, came in second place with  335 votes or 26.3% of the 1281 votes cast. This is a massive improvement over the 1.47% the party secured in the ward at the 2021 local elections.
In third place, was the Makana Citizen Front candidate: Thembinkosi  Ngeleza with 121 votes.  Fourth was the Patriotic Alliance candidate, Nomatamsanqa Mavikela, with 77 votes. In fifth  place, Phaphama Nkontsa of the Economic Freedom Fighters received 67 votes and the final candidate, Losi  Phaphu, of the South African Communist Party, won 38 votes.
The election campaigns focused on service delivery failures and the lack of employment opportunities.
– Phaphama Nkontsa, the EFF candidate for the by-election feels that employment opportunities is one of the most important issues in town. She says that if there were more jobs, people would be less inclined to resort to crime. Picture: STEVEN LANG
Thembinkosi Bodla is the DA candidate for ward 10, an area where he has lived for most of his life. Picture: STEVEN LANG
An IEC bakkie parked at the Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary school. Picture: STEVEN LANG

