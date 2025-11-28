Cape Town visitors overcome Peddie Masters in 2-0 thriller

Close to 200 over-35s buffed their soccer boots for the Port Alfred Masters Football Club’s fourth annual charity tournament last weekend. Travelling from as far as Cape Town, the 16 teams put their best foot forward for a share of the R35 000 prize money and the chance to contribute towards a better festive season for a needy local family. Cape Town team Glen Gray took the lion’s share, winning a thrilling final against Peddie Masters 2-0.

“We’ve had really good feedback from the players who took part,” said secretary of hosts Port Alfred Masters, Zakes Vulani. “They’ve been positive about the hospitality and the organisation and several of them are here four the fourth time.”

Glen Gray, all the way from Cape Town, will be relieved to have some compensation for their travel costs. But they weren’t the only long-distance travellers. Other teams came from Mossel Bay (one), Plettenberg Bay (two), Knysna (two), Gqeberha (five), Qonce (two) and Peddie (one). Making up the total of 16 teams were hosts Port Alfred Masters, and Bathurst Masters.

One of the standout games, said Vulani, was the match between Kasi Masters, from Knysna and and eventual winners Glen Gray at the Hospital Field on Saturday, ending 3-2 to the Capetonians.

Adding to the exciting atmosphere of Saturday’s quarter-final between Port Alfred Masters and PE Villagers was that it was played under floodlights at Mamityi Gidana Stadium. Boosted by an enthusiastic crowd, a hat-trick by striker Melikhaya Ngesi took the local side to a 3-1 win.

Up at Freestone Stadium, a steady breeze mitigated a sun determined to announce summer’s arrival with temperatures around 30C. At Mamityi Gidana, shade was at a premium and spectators at the Hospital Field enjoyed its shady surrounds.

One of the tournament’s highlights is that it serves as a reunion of sorts for former professional football players. Among them was SIpho Made, whose career included signings with KwaZulu-Natal teams Nathi Lions (KwaMashu), Thanda Royal Zulu (Richards Bay) and Rainbow Stars (Dannhauser), and Mthatha-based Bush Bucks. Last weekend he played for Kariega team, Young Pirates Masters.

“Challenging!” he told Talk of the Town afterwards. “The standard of play was good.’

He praised the organisation of the tournament.

“The venues were well prepared,” said Made, who was returning for the fourth time. “The organisers take note of our suggestions for improvements and every year it gets better.”

Made really enjoyed meeting up again with fellow former professional players.

“[Mbuyiselo] Sambu was there for the first time and it was great to see him on form!”

Sambu retired from Chippa United as a player in 2015 and went on to coach the team until 2021. Last weekend, he played for Peddie Masters.

“Ja, I’m a bit older now and it takes a bit longer to recover,” the 42-year-old laughed.

On his first outing to the Port Alfred Masters charity tournament, he was impressed.

“Actually it was amazing – the quality of football was beautiful to watch.”

With teams fielding players as young as 35, there had been some discussion about making separate categories for the 40-pluses and 45-pluses.

Sambu had high praise for Port Alfred as the host town.

“Port Alfred is always wonderful,” said Sambu, who has family there. “The beaches are beautiful, the people are friendly, the streets are clean and safe.”

Results

Semi finals

Peddie Masters 2-0 Uitenhage Masters

Glen Gray 2-0 Young Pirates

Pirates and Uitenhage, both teams from Kariega, shared a R5000 3rd prize

Final

Glen Gray (Cape Town) 2-0 Peddie Masters

The champions walked away with R20 000, 30 gold medals, and a trophy.

The runners up received R10 000 and 30 silver medals

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 13, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

