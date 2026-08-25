Cyclist seriously injured in R72 accident

Closed-circuit camera (CCTV) footage recorded at the time of the accident in which a truck hit a cyclist on the R72 in Port Alfred last Friday has been handed over to the police. The cyclist was seriously injured and remains hospitalised in intensive care.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said SAPS had opened a case of reckless and negligent driving following an accident involving a truck and a cyclist.
McCarthy said: “It is alleged that the accident happened along the R72 road in Port Alfred on Friday, 21 August 2026 at approximately 9am.”
McCarthy said the cause and circumstances surrounding the accident formed part of the ongoing investigation. He confirmed that the cyclist was in ICU.
Multi Security, which owns and monitors an extensive camera network across Port Alfred, has handed over to the police footage taken in the area during the period in question.
“The Protection of Personal Information Act prohibits the public distribution of security camera footage,” Multi Security owner Clinton Millard said. “However, we have handed relevant footage to the South African Police Service to assist in the investigation.”
Responses were received to a call via social media for witnesses to the incident. The Facebook post, which was shared widely, says the incident took place on the R72, Albany Road, near Beach Crescent and Halstead Lane at around 9.10am on Friday August 21.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.