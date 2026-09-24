News Body of missing man found By Talk of the Town Contributor - September 24, 2026 0 13 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The South African Police Service has opened an Inquest following the discovery of the body of a 20 year old man on a sandbank in the Kariega river on 24 September 2026 at approximately 8.10am. SAPS spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the body had been positively identified as that of 20-year-old, Ethan Mike who was reported as missing since Saturday, September 19 2026. “It is alleged that Ethan Mike, originally from Alexandria was last seen next to the Kariega river at Kenton on Sea,” McCarthy said. The investigation was ongoing. Share this:Tweet Related