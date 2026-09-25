NSRI spring tide beach warning

NSRI urges caution as equinox spring tide coincides with school holidays and Heritage Day weekend
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is urging beachgoers, anglers and coastal hikers to take extra care this weekend. A full moon spring tide peaks over the weekend, just as the school holidays and the Heritage Day long weekend begin.
The full moon occurs on Saturday 26 September at 6.48pm. The biggest tidal ranges usually arrive a day or two after the full moon, so the strongest spring tides are expected from about Saturday 26 to Tuesday 29 September. This spring tide also follows closely on the equinox (23 September), when spring tides tend to be among the strongest of the year. (An equinox is one of the two moments each year when the sun sits directly above the equator. On that day, day and night are roughly equal in length everywhere on Earth.)
Spring tides happen when the sun, moon, and Earth align, strengthening the pull on the ocean. Their effects can last several days.
“With families heading to the coast for the holidays, we are asking everyone to plan around the tides this week,” said Andrew Ingram, NSRI Communications Manager. “Check the tide times where you are, swim at lifeguard-protected beaches, and if you are fishing from rocks, wear a life jacket and be sure to have flotation with you. If you see someone in trouble, call for help immediately.”
What to expect during a spring tide
• Higher high tides: water reaches further up the shore than usual.
• Lower low tides: more of the seabed and rocks are exposed.
• A bigger tidal range: the difference between high and low tide is at its greatest.
The hazards
• Rip currents: stronger tidal flows make rip currents stronger, which puts swimmers at risk.
• Strong tidal currents: flows through estuary mouths, harbour entrances and narrow inlets, such as the Knysna Heads, are much stronger than normal.
• Coastal paths and hiking trails: some routes may be cut off or become dangerous at high tide.
• Rock and shoreline fishing: at high tide, waves can reach beyond areas that are usually safe.
Safety advice
Beach and swimming
• Swim only at lifeguard-protected beaches and between the lifeguards’ flags.
• Take extra care on the outgoing tide, when rip currents are often at their strongest.
• Check the South African Weather Service forecast and local tide tables before you go.
Coastal activities
• Hiking: plan your route around local high tide times and avoid trails that may be cut off.
• Fishing: keep a safe distance from the water’s edge. When fishing from rocks, wear a life jacket and carry something that floats and can be thrown to someone in the water, such as an empty 5-litre plastic bottle with a rope attached.
• Boating and paddling: always wear a life jacket, carry essential safety equipment, and keep your cellphone charged in a waterproof pouch. The free NSRI SafeTrx app lets you log your trip and call for help quickly.
General water safety
• Do not drink alcohol before swimming, boating or fishing.
• Make sure a responsible adult is always watching children in and near the water.
• Take care around rivers, dams and lakes, especially after rain, when water can run fast and deep.
• Watch for strong winds and changing weather.
• Be aware of the tide: beachgoers should take care as the tide goes out, and rock anglers as it comes in.
In an emergency
Call the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre on 087-094-9774, or 112 from a cellphone.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.