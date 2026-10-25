Public asked to help find missing woman

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Joza is urgently appealing to the public for assistance in locating 20-year-old Tamryn Cannon, who was reported missing on Friday, 23 October 2026.
SAPS spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said according to police reports, Cannon was last seen at her home in Extension 10, Joza location, on Sunday, 8 September 2026 at approximately 5pm.
“It is alleged that Tamryn arrived home accompanied by her co-workers. One of the co-workers informed Tamryn’s mother that the group needed to stay together to accommodate their work arrangements. Tamryn and her colleagues subsequently left the residence,” McCarthy said.
On 12 September 2026, the family had received a call claiming that Cannon had been spotted in Gqeberha carrying a clipboard. However, her family had had no further contact with her, and her current whereabouts remained unknown.
At the time of her departure, Tamryn was wearing a black and white vest top, tracksuit pants, and white pumps. She had also taken a bag containing extra clothing with her.
Anyone with information that could lead to tracing Tamryn Cannon is urged to contact SAPS Joza on 0675982014 or call the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111. Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.