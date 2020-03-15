Message from the president of the Bathurst Agricultural Show

Good day.

The 112th Bathurst Agricultural Show is on 3 4 5 April 2020.

Horses start on the 2nd.

Please disregard these crazy rumours that the show is not happening.

The preparations are going well and 19 days are left until it all happens 🐑🐴🐖🐂🐏🍻🐓.

Please note we will have in place antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer liquid at the show.

The trees are pretty the grass is green and we look forward to seeing you all at the show.

Be assured we are keeping up with all the lastest news.

Danny Wepener, President, Bathurst Agricultural Show.