Ndlambe Municipality has announced the closure of public libraries in the area until further notice.

The decision was taken by the Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture in accordance with the National State of Disaster announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Enquiries can be made to the office of the municipal manager, PO Box 13, Port Alfred 6170, (046) 604-5556 or tmagawu@ndlambe.gov.za.