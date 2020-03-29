Not enough food, sleepless nights, death — repatriates speak of fears in Wuhan

“I will always volunteer and avail myself whenever our country, our world need volunteers, in any kind of risk because I know somebody once risked his or her life to save mine. Thank you Mr President. Thank you SA.”

Mphetha Motaung echoed similar sentiments. “We would like to thank you for repatriating us because we really thought we were going to die, and we did not want to die away from home,” he said.

They expressed gratitude to all of the volunteers who left their families, risking their lives travelling to China to bring them home.

The group spent quarantine at the resort outside Polokwane. The resort was declared a no-go area at the time.

“This [The Ranch] feels like home and none of us want to leave,” quipped Motaung.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the resort a “green zone” during a visit on Sunday.

“We’ve gone past the 14 days of quarantine and everybody in this facility has been tested and found to be negative … We are now able to declare the ranch a green zone. It has been a red zone all along as you know,” said Ramaphosa.

Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha thanked all involved in the repatriation exercise. He said their names would be written in the books of history for helping the country at such a “crucial time”.

He urged the group going back to their families and loved ones to educate communities about the pandemic. “You must be able to teach our people about the virus.”

BY NONKULULEKO NJILO – TimesLIVE