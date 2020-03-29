Standard Bank offers payment holiday to customers earning R7,500 or less

The announcement was made by the bank on Sunday as part of its efforts to help customers navigate their financial commitments as Covid-19 makes an impact on the livelihood of people across the country.

“This relief applies to qualifying customers and their associated accounts, which include home loan, vehicle and asset finance, credit cards as well as short term loans. Customers who opt for the relief will see their interest and bank charges capitalised over the term of their loan agreements,” said the bank’s CEO of personal and business banking, Funeka Montjane.

The three-month instalment relief would become available on April 1 and last until the end of June.

Montjane said customers did not have to contact the bank to initiate the offer, but could continue to pay their accounts as usual should they not want to take up the offer.

It is the second time the bank has taken steps to help customers affected by the pandemic.

Last week it announced instalment relief for SMEs and full-time students who had taken out loans.