SANDF calls up Reserve Force, 3,000 community patrollers join fight against coronavirus in Gauteng

Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the call was in line with the National Disaster Management Act requiring the SANDF to help render emergency services. This included helping with the movement of people and goods.

“Similarly, the SA Military Health Service has called up Reserve Force doctors, nurses, operational emergency care practitioners together with teams to work with other health practitioners in various fields,” said Dlamini.

“The SANDF is grateful to the Reserve Force members for their willingness to serve and appeals to civilian employers to release their staff members called up for Reserve Force service,” he added.