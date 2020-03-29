Divorced parents navigate lockdown rules on custody of kids

The issue was raised again at a press conference broadcast to the nation.

Zulu said at the time that visitation rights still needed to be discussed, but would be guided by the principle of curtailing movement.

The following day, the message shared on social media was: “We request that children remain with the primary custody holder and should only be moved with exceptional circumstances. No children should be moved for the duration of the lockdown.”

This left parents very little time to negotiate with one another.

“It caused untold misery,” said Jason Golding [not his real name], “because my ex and I both felt our own house is better for the circumstances. We fought over things that I guess many so-called ‘blended’ families are fighting over … which house has more space, better entertainment options, fewer stepkids in the mix, you name it.”

A Cape Town mother, who did not want to be named, said the whole family had to dig deep to resolve it.

“We are treading uncharted territory . … We agreed for the children to ‘decide’ and not ‘choose’ which home they would stay at for the three weeks. It has been a decision of what’s best for our health and safety coupled with what’s in the best interest of the children and us as parents. It was essential that we all speak together and clarify there is no offence taken by either party,” she said.

During the negotiations, she and her ex received “a very heartwarming message from the children of the guilt and anxiety they faced” as the three of them [the children]faced the prospect of being apart for the first time.

“They asked us to please be amicable and respectful of each other despite our differences,” she said.