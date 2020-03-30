LISTEN: Covid-19 cases rise to 1,326 in SA

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 1,326 – and three people are confirmed to have died from the respiratory illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night revealed the new statistics.

“In the last few days, three South Africans have died from this disease. There are now 1,326 confirmed [Covid-19] cases in South Africa,” he said.

On Sunday night, the health ministry announced that the number of Covid-19 cases had risen to 1,280 – and that two people had died from the illness.