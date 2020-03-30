What happens if you are arrested during lockdown?

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said that when arrested, suspects would be tested. Those testing positive would be quarantined.

“There are standard operational procedures to assist our members in our efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We will limit the number of prisoners in cells. However, if suspects or prisoners are tested negative they can be detained together. All stations have been and are being issued with sanitisers for members’ personal protection as well as to sanitise the spaces they are working in and the holding cells.”

“There are standard operational procedures to assist our members in our efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

The justice and constitutional department have also taken measures to ensure court cases go ahead, with video links established with prisons so detainees do not have to appear.

A circular released by the office of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng instructed that only “essential people” with interests in cases be allowed to be in court.

Bail hearings are to continue as normal with the number of people allowed in courts limited to less than 100.

According to the circular, all criminal trials held in the regional and district courts, enrolled between March 23 and April 9, are to be postponed until April 14, with no awaiting-trial prisoners or those held in police holding cells to be brought to court, unless for first appearances, bail applications or unless special arrangements were made.