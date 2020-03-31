Take Covid 19 testing to rural areas urges Holomisa

“If we used the IEC voting districts to have military hospitals people would walk across the road and get tested, get treatment, hand sanitisers or gloves, but the government are dragging their feet. I don’t know their plan on how this is going to work in rural areas.

“I think those are the things that we should be working on before this thing breaks out in even bigger numbers,” he said.

The former Bantustan army general said he was expecting his results by Wednesday at the latest.

“This virus is an eye-opener because I had suggested that we use the IEC blueprint, their map, and go where the voting districts are and we immediately take such services to people, instead of people having to go to town or hospitals, which might be too far from people, just to be tested.

While he had no symptoms consistent with Covid-19, Holomisa said he had been in self-isolation since last week.

He is at his Mthatha family home while his family is in Mqanduli.

Asked if he was scared of the test results, he replied: “If I test positive I will just treat it because I have started the process by testing. I cannot be scared of something I cannot see. I don’t have time for that nonsense.”

Holomisa took the test after ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe tested positive for Covid-19 last week. ACDP chief whip in the National Assembly Steve Swart has also tested positive.

Meshoe, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Holomisa and other politicians were in the same room with them while addressing the media earlier this month, prompting fears that more leaders might test positive for the virus. Ramaphosa’s results came back negative.

By MKHULULI NDAMASE – TimesLIVE